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Home / India / ‘Maybe I look like young Hrithik Roshan’: CJP’s Saurav Das hits back at Kangana Ranaut in Instagram Live

‘Maybe I look like young Hrithik Roshan’: CJP’s Saurav Das hits back at Kangana Ranaut in Instagram Live

Das said he held no personal grudge against Ranaut and urged her to maintain 'decorum' while engaging in political debate

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:44 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das (L), and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. File photos
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The political slugfest between BJP Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das took a personal turn on Thursday, with Das joking that a friend of his believed Ranaut was targeting him because he “looks like a young Hrithik Roshan”. The remark was a reference to Ranaut’s past relationship with the Bollywood actor.

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Speaking during an Instagram Live session with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Das said he held no personal grudge against Ranaut and urged her to maintain “decorum” while engaging in political debate.

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“I have no personal grudge against Kangana Ranaut. She is the one who has made this personal against me and Gen Z,” Das said. “As I said on my Instagram story, ‘Yo Kangana, just calm down. Let’s talk. That is how it should be.’ The problem in this country is that people no longer talk. There is less discussion, less debate, and less thoughtful conversation. We should speak to each other while maintaining dignity.”

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Adding a touch of sarcasm, Das said his friends had been wondering why Ranaut had singled him out. “One of them joked that maybe I look a bit like a young Hrithik Roshan. Whether that is true or not, I would only request her to choose her words carefully. She should not sound frustrated. It really comes across as frustration. These do not sound like the words of someone who is mentally stable. I would simply urge her to think before speaking about the country’s younger generation.”

The exchange marks the latest chapter in a two-day war of words between the two. Das had earlier accused Ranaut of using inappropriate language and attempting to ride what he called the “CJP wave”. Questioning her remarks about young people, he said, “These do not sound like the words of a mentally stable person because no one would use such language for young people. If someone from Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation belonged to your own family, would you use such words for them?”

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He also dismissed Ranaut’s criticism of the party, saying, “I do not have much to say about Kangana Ranaut. Even members of her own party do not take her seriously.” Referring to the ongoing agitation, he added, “I believe she is trying to benefit from the CJP wave. We have already said that anyone who wants to gain credit or publicity from the ongoing movement is free to do so, and Kangana Ranaut is no exception.”

Ranaut responded with a fresh Instagram post questioning Das’ claim of being a student. “I just looked this person up on Google. He is 28 years old and still calls himself a student. I simply do not understand how he can describe himself as a student,” she wrote.

Responding to Das’ criticism of her work as an MP, Ranaut defended her public life, saying, “At his age, I already had two national awards. Yes, as a new MP I am overloaded with work because I am also a filmmaker, actor, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur. But someone like him, who is completely idle and unemployed, will never understand what it means to remain in demand at every stage of life.”

With neither side showing signs of backing down, the political spat has spilled beyond policy into a personal social media showdown, drawing attention for its sharp jibes, celebrity references, and increasingly bitter rhetoric.

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