DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / MBBS graduate moves SC as Tamil Nadu college withholds degree after NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore fees

MBBS graduate moves SC as Tamil Nadu college withholds degree after NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore fees

Rs 1.13 crore in fees the MBBS student paid to the Chettinad Academy of Research and Education was seized from the college by NIA as proceeds of crime after some of her family members were arrested in a case registered in December 2021 under the UAPA

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:07 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and a Tamil Nadu medical college on a petition filed by a graduate challenging the college’s instruction requiring her to pay her fees again to have her certificates released.

In fact, the Rs 1.13 crore in fees she paid to the Chettinad Academy of Research and Education was seized from the college by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as proceeds of crime after some of her family members were arrested in a case registered in December 2021 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over alleged Maoist links.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, on September 3, asked the Centre and the medical college to spell out their respective stands on the petition and posted the matter for hearing on October 13.

Advertisement

She has challenged a June 2026 order of a Division Bench of the Madras High Court, which held that although educational certificates cannot ordinarily be withheld as security for unpaid fees, the circumstances were different because the college had been deprived of the amount following the NIA seizure. The High Court asked her to seek the release of the seized money from the NIA Special Court.

However, the petitioner contended that she could not be denied her MBBS certificate as she was not an accused in the UAPA case. She submitted that she had already paid the fees and that merely because the amount was subsequently seized by an investigating agency, she could not be forced to pay the entire amount again.

Advertisement

The petitioner, who joined the MBBS course at the Chettinad Academy of Research and Education in 2017, paid Rs. 1.13 crore in fees through banking channels and completed the MBBS course as well as her compulsory rotating medical internship.

However, the college refused to hand over her certificates after the NIA seized the entire fee amount as proceeds of crime following the registration of a UAPA case against her family members.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts