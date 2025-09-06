DT
PT
Home / India / MBVV cops bust mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana, arrest 12, including Bangladeshi woman

MBVV cops bust mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana, arrest 12, including Bangladeshi woman

The unit was situated in Cherlapally in the southern state
article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana and arrested 12 persons, including a Bangladeshi woman, a senior official said on Saturday.

The unit was situated in Cherlapally in the southern state, he added.

Mephedrone weighing 5.968 grams, 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, four electronic scales, chemicals and other materials used in the production of the contraband have been seized along with Rs 23.97 lakh cash, MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik told reporters.

"The total value of the items seized, including mephedrone, will be running into several crore rupees. We have arrested 12 persons, including a Bangladeshi woman. Further probe is underway to unravel the entire supply chain linked to the unit," he said.

