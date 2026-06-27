MDMK snaps 9-year alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu, political realignment looms

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) on Saturday formally ended its nine-year alliance with the DMK, while stopping short of officially announcing that it would join the ruling TVK-led front, thus triggering a significant political realignment in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The decision was announced at the party's general council meeting.

Advertisement

In its resolutions, the MDMK welcomed Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's government and urged it to remain uncompromising on key poll promises, including maintaining a corruption-free administration and protecting Tamil Nadu's rights on issues such as the Mekedatu dam project.

Advertisement

The resolutions, however, made no reference to joining the TVK alliance, even though political signals have increasingly pointed in that direction.

The MDMK said it had remained a part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the past nine years based on a resolution adopted by its high-level committee meeting.

Advertisement

The party said it had joined and continued in the alliance out of ideological commitment to prevent "communal political forces" from gaining ground in Tamil Nadu and to uphold the principles of the Dravidian movement.

The resolution stated that during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were attempts within the alliance to weaken the MDMK's independent political identity despite its 32-year political journey, but the party chose to remain in the alliance and contest the elections.

The party justified its exit from the DMK-led alliance by alleging that there was "a secret plan to enable the AIADMK to form the government”, making it impossible for the party to continue in the alliance.

Although the move is a setback for Stalin-led DMK, it is also a blow to the MDMK itself. Its two MLAs, elected in the 2026 Assembly election on the DMK's Rising Sun symbol, boycotted the general council meeting after indicating they would remain with the DMK.

Their decision means that even if the MDMK formally aligns with the TVK, the ruling party's legislative strength will not immediately increase, nor will vacancies arise to trigger by-elections.

Signs of the MDMK's exit had emerged earlier when the party abstained during the TVK government's trust vote. This was followed by meetings between MDMK chief Vaiko, his son and MP Durai Vaiko, Chief Minister Vijay and senior TVK leaders.

The MDMK also referred to remarks made by its General Secretary, Vaiko, before the election results, stating that he had predicted a significant verdict from the people of Tamil Nadu.

The party said its office-bearers and workers had expressed the view that the MDMK should no longer remain in the DMK-led alliance.

"Therefore, this General Council resolves that the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) shall withdraw from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," the resolution said.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on May 4, the TVK won 108 of the 234 seats, emerging as the single largest party.