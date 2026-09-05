MEA: Historical emitters must shoulder climate action burden

India on Friday said developed countries, which are historically responsible for a disproportionate share of global greenhouse gas emissions, must take the lead in tackling climate change, including by providing finance and technology to developing nations, amid a debate over whether Nepal’s devastating floods should be viewed through the prism of climate justice.

Responding to a question on Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal’s reported remarks that countries responsible for global warming should compensate vulnerable nations, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s position remained guided by the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities”.

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“Developed countries, which are historically responsible for emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to the current crisis, must take the lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries through finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge,” Jaiswal said.

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He, however, noted that the Nepali side had subsequently issued a clarification regarding Khanal’s reported remarks.

Khanal had reportedly told a Nepali media outlet that Kathmandu was seeking to shift its approach from disaster “aid” to “justice and compensation”, describing assistance to vulnerable countries as a matter of legal and moral responsibility rather than charity. He was also quoted as saying that India, China and the US had a historical responsibility towards countries such as Nepal.

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Khanal later clarified that neither he, the Foreign Ministry nor the Nepal government had sought climate-related compensation from India, China or the US following the floods.

“Our call has been for the global community to look at this disaster from the perspective of climate change and the impact it is having on Nepal,” Khanal said, stressing that Kathmandu wanted the international community to look beyond one-time disaster assistance and address the long-term impact of rising temperatures on Himalayan communities.

The clarification came as India stepped up its humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, where the August 26 disaster has killed more than 1,200 people and left thousands missing.

Khanal acknowledged India's assistance, saying New Delhi had been in touch with Kathmandu since the immediate aftermath of the disaster and had offered support as further requirements emerged.

“The Government of India has been very generous,” he said, expressing hope that New Delhi would also stand with Nepal during reconstruction and recovery.