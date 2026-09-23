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Home / India / MEA launches month-long cleanliness drive across missions, passport offices

MEA launches month-long cleanliness drive across missions, passport offices

The campaign is aimed not merely at physical cleanliness but also at reducing pendency and improving the use of government resources, says Ministry of External Affairs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:48 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The drive extends beyond offices in New Delhi, covering India’s diplomatic missions and posts overseas as well as Regional Passport Offices, making it a ministry-wide exercise. File
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The Ministry of External Affairs has launched a month-long cleanliness and efficiency drive across its offices, Indian missions and posts abroad and Regional Passport Offices, with a focus on clearing pending grievances, disposing of obsolete records and e-waste and freeing up office space.

The exercise is part of the government’s Special Campaign 6 for Swachhata and is being carried out in two phases. The preparatory phase, which began on September 15, will continue till September 30, followed by the implementation phase from October 2 to October 31.

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During the ongoing preparatory phase, MEA offices are identifying targets for a wide-ranging clean-up, including a review of official records, pending grievances, references from MPs and state governments and parliamentary assurances.

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A specific focus has been placed on identifying and disposing of e-waste, while officials will also undertake awareness activities on Swachhata across MEA establishments.

The drive extends beyond offices in New Delhi, covering India’s diplomatic missions and posts overseas as well as Regional Passport Offices, making it a ministry-wide exercise.

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According to the MEA, the campaign is aimed not merely at physical cleanliness but also at reducing pendency and improving the use of government resources.

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