MEA opens Toshakhana to public for first time; Rolex watches, gold jewellery among 300 diplomatic gifts on auction

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at making India’s diplomatic gift repository more accessible and transparent, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has opened its Toshakhana collection to the public, putting nearly 300 gifts and souvenirs received by government officials during overseas engagements under the hammer through an e-auction.

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The auction, which began on June 8 and will conclude on June 30, features an eclectic collection of luxury watches, gold jewellery, silverware, ceremonial weapons, artwork and collectibles. Reserve prices range from Rs 2385 to nearly Rs 19 lakh, with proceeds from the sale to be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India.

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Among the most sought-after items are Rolex Yacht-Master II watches, a Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, a Cartier limited-edition fountain pen, gold jewellery from Kuwait, a sterling silver tea set made in London, a silver dagger gifted by Oman, Armenian commemorative gold-plated coins, natural gemstone jewellery, antique silver boxes and even an Apple MacBook Pro.

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Officials said the current auction covers gifts received over the years by serving government officers of the rank of Foreign Secretary and below during official foreign visits. A separate auction for gifts received by former External Affairs Ministers is expected to be held later.

The public auction has been made possible under the revised Toshakhana Rules, 2024, which introduced a mechanism for wider disposal of diplomatic gifts through transparent e-bidding.

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Earlier, such articles were either retained by eligible officials after payment of the assessed value or remained in government custody, with public access being extremely limited.

Derived from the Persian words tosh (treasure) and khana (house), the Toshakhana serves as the official repository for gifts received by Indian public functionaries from foreign governments and dignitaries during official engagements.

Under established protocol, gifts are deposited with the MEA, assessed by a valuation committee and dealt with in accordance with the prescribed rules.

Officials said the initiative offers the public a rare opportunity to own pieces of India’s diplomatic history while ensuring greater transparency in the management and disposal of official gifts.