MEA slams demolition of Lord Vishnu statue amid Thai-Cambodia clashes

MEA slams demolition of Lord Vishnu statue amid Thai-Cambodia clashes

Urges both sides to exercise restraint

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:00 AM Dec 25, 2025 IST
India on Wednesday expressed concern over reports of the demolition of a statue of Lord Vishnu in an area affected by the ongoing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, saying such acts hurt religious sentiments and undermine shared cultural heritage in the region.

Advertisement

The statue of the Hindu deity, built in 2014, was allegedly destroyed by Thai military engineers using a bulldozer after more than two weeks of military clashes between the two sides. A video showing the demolition circulated widely on social media, triggering outrage. The Thai authorities have so far not issued any official response to the incident.

Advertisement

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken note of reports regarding the demolition of a Hindu religious statue located in a conflict-affected area along the Thai-Cambodia border.

Advertisement

“Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilisational heritage. Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world and should not take place,” Jaiswal said.

He urged both sides to exercise restraint and return to dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and prevent further loss of life, as well as damage to property and heritage.

Advertisement

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, during which cultural and religious sites in the border region have faced heightened risk.

Earlier, India had also expressed concern over reports of damage to conservation facilities at the Preah Vihear temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, during the recent round of border clashes. Perched atop a cliff on the edge of the Dangrek mountain range, the 11th-century Shiva temple is renowned for its distinctive architectural alignment along an 800-m axis and its intricate stone carvings.

