Home / India / Media unions seek new wage board at national meet, oppose 4 labour codes

Media unions seek new wage board at national meet, oppose 4 labour codes

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Minister Arti Singh Rao addresses a gathering in Chandigarh.
The two-day All India Media Meet of the Confederation of Newspapers and News Agencies Employees Organisations concluded here on Monday, with affiliated unions deciding to demand the constitution of a new wage board for newspaper and news agency employees and to oppose the four labour codes.

The meet on “Why Print Media Will Always Be Relevant” was hosted by The Tribune Employees Union.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, presiding over the concluding session, hailed The Tribune for “unbiased” journalism. “I have been a journalist before I joined politics and understand the concerns of print journalists. There is now a corporatisation of newspapers. However, The Tribune, headed by NN Vohra as President of The Tribune Trust, has maintained its unbiased, non-sensational and independent character,” he said.

“The Tribune continues to play a major role in shaping public opinion,” he said, adding that he would take up the confederation’s demands with his party leaders at the Centre.

Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora, in his address, said newspapers remained the most credible source of information.

Chairing the second session, Haryana Health and Medical Education Minister Arti Singh Rao said: “We are all deeply concerned about fake or half-baked news that is widely circulated on social media. It is now an acknowledged fact that print media still adheres to basic journalistic ethics.”

Haryana Revenue Minister Vipul Goel said he understood the challenges faced by the print media, as one of his business verticals was directly linked to newspaper distribution.

Earlier, The Tribune Employees Union president Anil Gupta welcomed the delegates and dignitaries. Union's general secretary Ruchika M Khanna delivered the vote of thanks.

