Medical examination corroborates law student’s allegation of gang-rape

The medical examination corroborated a law college student's allegation that she was gang-raped, a senior official of the Kolkata Police said on Friday.

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College complained to the police that she was gang-raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution on the evening of June 25.

All three accused were arrested on Thursday. The medical examination of the 24-year-old woman was also conducted the same day.

"The evidence corroborated what the victim alleged in her complaint lodged with the Kasba police station. There is evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body," the officer told PTI.

To a question, he said the prime accused, an ex-student of the college and a practising criminal lawyer, raped her while the other two stood guard outside the room.

"According to a Supreme Court judgement, all persons in a group involved in cases of gang-rape must be held liable, even if all of them did not commit the act of rape. In this case, two others helped in the rape. So this is a case of gang-rape, and they are also accused in the case," Chief Police Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal told PTI.

The incident at the law college brought back the horrific memories of the rape and murder of an intern inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata in August last year.