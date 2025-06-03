DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Medical representatives banned from meeting doctors at central government hospitals

Medical representatives banned from meeting doctors at central government hospitals

Hospitals have also been asked to submit a report on the actions they have taken in response to the directive to the DGHS
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Medical representatives have been banned from meeting doctors at central government hospitals, according to an order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Advertisement

DGHS urged hospitals to strictly stop the entry of medical representatives onto premises. Doctors can ask them to share advances regarding treatment or investigation by email or other digital media.

“Medical Representatives should not be permitted in hospital premises. The head of institutions shall give necessary strict directions in the matter to all officials. Medical Representatives may be requested to share recent advances regarding any treatment/investigation/procedure by email or other digital media,” order signed by Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, stated.

Advertisement

The rationale behind the order is not to disrupt patient care in the hospitals. Sources in the ministry say the order will also curb the influence of the medical representatives on the doctors.

Hospitals have also been asked to submit a report on the actions they have taken in response to the directive to the DGHS.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts