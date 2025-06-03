Medical representatives banned from meeting doctors at central government hospitals

Medical representatives have been banned from meeting doctors at central government hospitals, according to an order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS urged hospitals to strictly stop the entry of medical representatives onto premises. Doctors can ask them to share advances regarding treatment or investigation by email or other digital media.

“Medical Representatives should not be permitted in hospital premises. The head of institutions shall give necessary strict directions in the matter to all officials. Medical Representatives may be requested to share recent advances regarding any treatment/investigation/procedure by email or other digital media,” order signed by Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, stated.

The rationale behind the order is not to disrupt patient care in the hospitals. Sources in the ministry say the order will also curb the influence of the medical representatives on the doctors.

Hospitals have also been asked to submit a report on the actions they have taken in response to the directive to the DGHS.