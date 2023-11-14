Meeting the rising demand — India plans 1404 MT coal production by 2027

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, November 14

To ensure adequate availability of domestic coal for thermal power plants, India is planning to produce 1,404 million tonnes (MT) coal by 2027 and 1,577 MT by 2030.

“The Ministry of Coal has plans to produce 1404 MT of coal by 2027 and 1577 by 2030 at current level production of about one billion tonne per annum. The coal to be supplied to domestic coal-based power plants is around 821 MT for the current year,” the Coal Ministry said ahead of the upcoming COP-28 climate meeting.

The additional coal is required to build additional 80 GW thermal capacity by 2030.

The coal requirement for additional thermal capacity would be around 400 MT at 85 per cent PLF, and the actual requirement may be lower depending on the generation requirements in the coming times due to contributions from renewable sources, officials said.

India’s production plan includes the opening of new mines, expansion of mine capacity and production from captive or commercial mines.

Current situation

According to reports India’s coal import increased by 4.3 per cent to 20.61 MT in September compared to that of the corresponding month of previous FY. The country imported 19.75 MT of coal in September last fiscal,” stated the reports quoting B2B e-commerce firm mjunction services limited.

Ministry officials said stocks had started building up and coal stock at thermal power plants was now around 20 MT and mines 41.59MT. “The total stock (including transit and captive mines) is 73.56 MT as compared to 65.56 MT during last year, showing growth of 12% (year-on-year),” officials said, adding that the ministries of Coal, Power and Railways were working in close coordination and accordingly, smooth coal supplies have been maintained by far.

The all India coal production in 2022-23 stood at 893.19 MT in comparison to 565.77 MT in 2013-14 — a growth of about 58 per cent.

“As per the current import policy, coal is kept under Open General License (OGL) and consumers are free to import coal from the source of their choice as per their contractual prices on payment of applicable duty. There is no shortage of coal in the country. Most of the requirement of coal in the country is met through indigenous production/supply,” they add.

Rising demand

In August power demand in the country touched an all-time high due to high temperatures and a jump in requirement for irrigation amid deficit monsoon rains.

The maximum demand met on August 17 was 234 GW, the highest ever on record, and higher than 229 GW predicted by the planning cell of the Power Ministry for the summer.

Coal currently accounts for 70 per cent of electricity generation in India.

Amid the international hullabaloo over the consumption of fossil fuels, India’s argument has always been that it is unfair to single out coal while other fossil fuels continue being widely used by western countries.

Officials say as per the policies of the Ministry of Power, required renewable energy potential has also been created along with the thermal power plant so that the power generation can be augmented with the combination of thermal as well as solar.

This will help to supply power in a cost effective manner to the end users.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, India has 178GW of renewable energy capacity — 47GW large hydro, 71GW solar and 44GW of wind energy.

Addressing historical wrong

Moreover, for any just transition to renewables, the world also needs to address historical wrongs.

Notably, during the COP-26 climate talks, countries like India and China managed to water down the language of the final agreement, changing the commitment to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal power.

At COP-27 also, India countered pressure to reduce its continued reliance on coal by pushing for an agreement to phase down all fossil fuels, including gas, which the western world, including Europe and the US, dependent upon.

Amid the renewed global push to commit to phasing out fossil fuels, all eyes are on COP-28 scheduled later this month.

India is doubling down on coal-fired power to meet the electricity demand.

Power Minister R K Singh recently said that India has to start work on 30,000 MW new thermal generation capacity on top of 50,000 MW already underway to avoid shortage.

“We are not going to compromise on availability of power for our growth, even if it requires that we add coal-based capacity,” Singh was quoted as saying at the annual state energy ministers, calling electricity as a “fundamental driving force in the progress of the nation”.