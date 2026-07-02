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Home / India / Meghalaya moves SC against bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi in husband’s honeymoon murder case

Meghalaya moves SC against bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi in husband’s honeymoon murder case

The high court had granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi simply because the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Meghalaya Government has moved the Supreme Court against grant of bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly murdered her husband during their honeymoon in the north-eastern state last year.

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A bench of Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Sheel Nagu agreed to take it up on Friday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought urgent listing of the plea.

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Mehta submitted that the high court erred in granting bail to the prime accused in the case.

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The high court had granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi simply because the grounds of arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest, he pointed out.

“The concerned non-supply of documents relates to a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error,” he said, while emphasising that there was a chance of the accused absconding

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On June 29, the Meghalaya High Court had upheld a trial court order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The couple had gone missing while vacationing in Meghalaya’s Sohra area on May 23 last year. Subsequently, Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a deep gorge on June 2 in 2025.

Police accused Sonam Raghuvanshi of conspiring with hired assailants to kill her husband for financial gains.

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