DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Meghalaya murder: One of the accused took people to Raja Raghuvanshi 's funeral in Indore

Meghalaya murder: One of the accused took people to Raja Raghuvanshi 's funeral in Indore

The Meghalaya police have arrested Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her three alleged aides
article_Author
PTI
Indore, Updated At : 08:57 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A portrait of late Raja Raghuvanshi, in Indore on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Advertisement

One of the persons arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya had taken people to the latter’s funeral here, as per an eyewitness.

Advertisement

The case has taken a sensational turn with the Meghalaya police arresting Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25) and her three alleged aides -- Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22) and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) -- in connection with the murder.

According to the Meghalaya police, Sonam had allegedly hired killers to get rid of her husband during their honeymoon in the north-eastern state last month, just days after their marriage in Indore.

Advertisement

Raghuvanshi, whose family is involved in transport business, got married to Sonam on May 11. They left for Meghalaya on May 20 and went missing on May 23.

Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on June 2, as per officials.

Advertisement

"When Raja's body arrived here, Sonam's family, whose home is in Govind Nagar Kharcha area, had arranged a few vehicles for people to attend the funeral. Kushwaha was driving the four-wheeler in which I went, though we did not talk. Only after seeing his photograph in the media after his arrest, I recollected this episode," said Lakshman Singh Rathore, a neighbour of the accused woman's family.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem on Monday said, "The first person arrested was Rajput from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh. The second was Chauhan from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The third was Kushwaha, also from Indore."

The three were allegedly hired by Sonam, who surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, the Meghalaya police said.

Sonam's father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi has, however, claimed Kushwaha's name was being wrongly linked to his daughter and threatened to send a legal notice to the Meghalaya police.

On Monday night, police were deployed outside Sonam's maternal home.

Some locals on Monday burnt Sonam's photo outside Raja Raghuvanshi's house in Sahakar Nagar area here, expressing anger over the murder.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts