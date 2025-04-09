DT
Home / India / Meghalaya Principal Secretary 'found dead' in Uzbekistan hotel

Meghalaya Principal Secretary 'found dead' in Uzbekistan hotel

Meghalaya Principal Secretary Syed Md A Razi was allegedly found dead inside his hotel room in Uzbekistan during a private visit to the Central Asian nation, officials said on Tuesday. Razi, an IRTS officer on deputation to the state since...
PTI
Shillong, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
iStock
Meghalaya Principal Secretary Syed Md A Razi was allegedly found dead inside his hotel room in Uzbekistan during a private visit to the Central Asian nation, officials said on Tuesday. Razi, an IRTS officer on deputation to the state since 2021, was in Uzbekistan's Bukhara city since April 4, they said. He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest.

According to a senior government official, Razi did not respond to calls in the morning on Monday, and later the hotel staff broke open the door of his room, where they found his lifeless body. Necessary formalities are underway and Razi's wife is en route to Bukhara, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told PTI.

In an earlier post on X, Sangma said, “Deeply pained to hear about the untimely demise of Syed Md A Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary, GoM.” “Razi's incredible efficiency and unwavering dedication were evident in every department he handled, and he always took on each task with a level of ownership that inspired those around him. But beyond his work ethic, Razi was a warm, jolly soul who brought light to everyone he met. He was deeply loved and respected by his peers, and his absence leaves a profound void in all of us,” the CM added.

