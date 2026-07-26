Melody toffees, roses, tears: Jantar Mantar erupts

Gen Z protesters broke into impromptu dances on popular Bollywood songs as soon as the announcement of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was made. Anyone visiting the site was welcomed with Melody toffees, the confectionery that made headlines after the portmanteau “Melodi”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s camaraderie with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, became a viral trend, particularly after Modi gifted a packet of Melody to his Italian counterpart. “We were harassed, beaten by the Delhi Police, called ‘anti-national’, and shamed by the godi media. But this day is the culmination of our struggle and determination. We were sure we would not budge until that man resigned,” said Riya Kapoor, a medical student.

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Young men and women hugged one another, wiped away tears and once again proudly displayed their innovative and cheeky placards. They will remember the friendships forged at the site, the food shared and, of course, their collective resistance to alleged police brutality.

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A tight ring of police security and deployment of RAF personnel around the historic protest site did not deter the students from celebrating their win. Some of them also offered Melody toffees and roses to the security personnel who a few week ago brutally beat them up.

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"My happiness knows no bounds. I came here from Lucknow, slept at metro stations and the protest site. Today, I feel the sacrifice paid off. I am proud to bring an incompetent government to its knees," Mayank Sharma said.

Gen Z were back with their selfie sticks, taking photographs of themselves and their friends.

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"I will post the pictures when I get back home. I will flash a proud smile when I will meet my parents," a protester said.

So is the crowd going back?

"Some of them are going back, some are yet to decide on their next step. But today is the day to celebrate. Finally, I will get a good night's sleep," Manish said.