Home / India / Member of Himanshu Bhau gang arrested for west Delhi murder

Member of Himanshu Bhau gang arrested for west Delhi murder

Sumit, a resident of Ramrai village in Haryana's Jind, was wanted for the recent murder of a man in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang and seized a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges from him, officials said on Wednesday.

Sumit, a resident of Ramrai village in Haryana's Jind, was wanted for the recent murder of a man in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, DCP (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said.

On August 4, three assailants opened fire at Mohit Dagar, who later succumbed to his injuries. The Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

Two men, including Aman, a resident of the same village as Sumit’s, were earlier arrested in the case. During their interrogation, Sumit's name cropped up as one of the conspirators, the officer said.

"Police got a tip-off that Sumit would come to the Narela-Bawana road to meet someone. A trap was laid and the accused arrested with a loaded pistol and three live cartridges," the DCP said.

During questioning, Sumit revealed that he studied till Class 8 and took to crime after his father's death due to his family's poor financial condition.

Earlier this year, Sumit was arrested in an arms case in Haryana. He came in contact with the members of the Bhau gang in jail, the DCP said.

After his release, Sumit remained in touch with gang members Raman alias Fouji, Karan and Pongi, he added.

The weapon seized from Sumit was given to him by the gang members ahead of the Mohan Garden murder, the DCP said.

