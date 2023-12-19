Members ousted due to unruly conduct: Goyal

New Delhi, December 18
Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal today said Opposition MPs came with a pre-planned strategy to disrupt proceedings and were suspended because of their unruly conduct.
“On account of the conduct that was displayed by the Opposition members, the Lok Sabha Speaker had to suspend 33 MPs; and in Rajya Sabha, 34 MPs were suspended till remainder of the session while 11 were suspended till the privileges committee rules on their conduct. So 45 RS MPs had to be unfortunately suspended due to their conduct,” he said.
