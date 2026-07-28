Memento in honour of Op Sindoor among 300 curated presidential gifts to go under hammer

As many as 300 gifts, including a memento in honour of Operation Sindoor, received by President Droupadi Murmu will be e-auctioned from August 5.

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Launched on Tuesday to mark the occasion of the successful completion of four years of Murmu’s presidency, this initiative reflects the enduring spirit of public service, inclusivity, and shared national responsibility, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

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Murmu (68) was sworn in as the 15th President on July 25, 2022, making her the country’s first tribal head of state.

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“On completion of four years of her Presidency, President Droupadi Murmu launched the third edition of e-Upahaar, featuring 300 curated presidential gifts for public auction. The auction will be open from 5 August to 5 September 2026. All proceeds from the auction will be used to support social causes,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X on Tuesday.

These are far more than ceremonial gifts and they are expressions of affection, respect, and goodwill, reflecting India’s extraordinary cultural diversity, artistic excellence, and the collective aspirations of its people, read a booklet on the e-auction of the presidential gift collection.

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“Every artefact carries a unique story of a place, a tradition, a community, or a memorable moment in the nation’s journey,” it said.

One of the items on the auction is a “memento in honouring Operation Sindoor”.

“This golden, hued memento symbolises national strength, pride, and unwavering resolve,” it said.

It stands as a living tribute to the Indian Air Force’s valour and commitment to national defence, inspiring future generations with ideals of bravery, honour, and patriotism, the description reads.

Another item on auction is “103 LVM3 (formerly GSLV MK III) launch vehicle replica”, symbolising India’s space achievements, technological excellence and self-reliance.

The Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), earlier known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III), is ISRO’s most powerful heavy lift space launch vehicle.

It can carry up to 4,000 kilograms into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and up to 8,000 kilograms into low earth orbit.

A painting of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ji, replica of Shri Tripureshwari Devi temple (in Tripura), Rajasthani miniature painting and a framed painting of Gautam Buddha are also among the selected gifts to be made available on auction.

Interested people can place their bids for these gifts on a dedicated website—http://upahaar.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in Inspired by the success of its earlier editions, E-Upahaar 2026 seeks to deepen public participation and amplify its social impact.

“This year’s auction presents an exceptional collection of gifts received by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, from students, artists, community leaders, entrepreneurs, dignitaries, and citizens during her official engagements across the nation.” the booklet reads.

The inaugural edition, E-Upahaar 2024 and the second edition E-Upahaar 2025, witnessed an overwhelming response from people across the country.

Collectors, art enthusiasts, and citizens from diverse walks of life came forward with remarkable enthusiasm to acquire these treasured gifts.

“In doing so, they did far more than collect objects of historical significance; they became partners in a noble social mission,” the booklet said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan warmly invites citizens from every corner of the country to explore this unique collection, participate in the auction, and become part of this inspiring national movement, it said.

“Your participation is not merely a bid for an artefact, it is a contribution towards compassion, service, and nation-building,” the booklet said.

On the occasion of completing four years in office, President Murmu also inaugurated an e-audio guide on Tuesday.

This app-based multilingual guide, developed to enhance the experience of visitors to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is available in Hindi, English, and 14 other languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. It also includes sign language facilities.

She also inaugurated Bachpan ‘Bal Parisar’ for the children of the President’s Estate.

The initiative includes ‘Kilkari’, a play zone for children, and ‘Samarth Anganwadi-cum-Palna’, providing a safe and nurturing environment for their growth and development. She interacted with the children during her visit to the Bal Parisar, the President’s office said in a post on X.

Promoting green and inclusive mobility, Murmu launched RAAHI (Rashtrapati Bhavan Access And Heritage Interconnector), a fare-free electric bus service also.

“Introduced for the staff and residents of the President’s Estate, the 27-seater bus is equipped with wheelchair accessibility and is operated by women drivers and conductors. The initiative aims to provide safe, convenient and inclusive mobility, particularly for women, children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities,” it said in another post.