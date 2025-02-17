DT
Home / India / Memorial dedicated to war hero Naik Jadunath Singh

A memorial dedicated to Param Vir Chakra recipient Naik Jadunath Singh of the Rajput Regiment was inaugurated at his village, Khajuri, in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on February 16. Naik Singh was posthumously awarded India's highest gallantry award for his...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:42 AM Feb 17, 2025 IST
A memorial dedicated to Param Vir Chakra recipient Naik Jadunath Singh of the Rajput Regiment was inaugurated at his village, Khajuri, in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on February 16. Naik Singh was posthumously awarded India’s highest gallantry award for his valiant actions during the Battle of Naushera on February 6, 1948.

Commanding a nine-man forward post, Naik Singh heroically defended against three Pakistani assaults, despite being heavily outnumbered. After being wounded during the second attack, he charged the third assault with a sten gun, forcing the attackers to withdraw, though he ultimately made the supreme sacrifice.

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, who inaugurated the memorial, said it would stand as a symbol of Singh’s bravery and inspire future generations to serve the nation with courage and selflessness. The event was attended by serving Army officers, veterans, and Naik Singh’s family members.

