Home / India / 'Mental health crisis among youth growing': Congress leader calls PM Modi to act

'Mental health crisis among youth growing': Congress leader calls PM Modi to act

Gaurav Gogoi proposes the government to take measures, including mandatory mental health counselling in schools and increase in budget allocation for mental health services
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:54 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. PTI Photo
Expressing concern over the growing mental health crisis among India's youth, Congress leader and deputy leader of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action to strengthen mental health support systems across the country.

In a letter written to the prime minister, Gogoi said, "I am writing to you with deep concern about the growing mental health crisis among India’s youth. The challenges faced by young people today — including academic pressure, social media scrutiny, cyberbullying, and emotional distress — demand immediate attention."

Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Jorhat MP said it reveals a "steady and alarming rise" in the number of students suicides over the last five years.

He added, "Recently, the Supreme Court has also expressed alarm over this disturbing trend."

Additionally, the National Mental Health Survey (2016) found that one in 10 adolescents in India suffer from mental health disorders, yet the country allocates less than 0.5 per cent of its total health budget to mental health services, the Congress leader stated.

He further said the situation is exacerbated by social media exposure, which contributes to rising levels of anxiety, depression, and toxic online environments.

"Many young men are also influenced by harmful narratives that distort masculinity and suppress emotional expression," he said.

The Congress leader proposed the government to take measures against the crisis, including mandatory mental health counselling in schools, awareness campaigns on social media platforms, programs aimed at addressing toxic masculinity, and increase in budget allocation for mental health services.

