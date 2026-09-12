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Home / India / 'Mera saaya saath hoga': Congress quips after BRICS declaration cites Nehru-era Bandung Conference

'Mera saaya saath hoga': Congress quips after BRICS declaration cites Nehru-era Bandung Conference

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also shared some handwritten notes during the conference in 1955

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:43 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/PTI.
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The Congress on Saturday made an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the Bollywood song “Tu jahan jahan chalega, mera saaya saath hoga”, as it shared Jawaharlal Nehru’s notes from the Bandung conference, which the BRICS Delhi Declaration recalled.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also shared some handwritten notes by then prime minister Nehru during the Bandung conference in 1955.

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Handwritten notes shared by Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/X @Jairam_Ramesh

Handwritten notes shared by Jairam Ramesh. Image credit/X @Jairam_Ramesh

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The BRICS Delhi Declaration referenced the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, Indonesia to stress a fairer, more inclusive and representative multilateral system.

Related News: New Delhi Declaration: BRICS criticises unilateral tariffs, sanctions; warns of trade disruption

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“Para 16 of the New Delhi Declaration just adopted at the BRICS Summit says the following: 16. We recall 1955 Asian-African Conference in Bandung, Indonesia that proclaimed general principles, including equality, independence, non-intervention, and mutual benefit. We stress that the Bandung Spirit serves as a reference in the pursuit of a fairer, more inclusive, and representative multilateral system,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He shared Nehru’s jottings from the afternoon of April 22, 1955 and said, “Remember that old Bollywood hit song—‘Tu jahan chalega, mera saaya saath hoga’.”

Ramesh said Vineet Thakur recently wrote a fine piece on these and other jottings, doodles and notes of Nehru at Bandung.

He also shared a post of the Centre for the Advanced Study of India where Nehru’s handwritten notes can be accessed.

His apparent jibe came in the context of Modi’s frequent criticism of former prime minister Nehru in his political speeches, as well as while addressing Parliament.

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