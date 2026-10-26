Mercedes crash: Police take Kerala judge’s minor son back into custody after protests over fatal accident

The 17-year-old son of an Additional District Sessions Judge was taken into custody following protests by the family of a man killed in a road accident, after initially releasing him on bail and later invoking a graver charge, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz at Container Road in Marapparambu, Cheranalloor. The car was registered in the judge's name and was allegedly driven by his son.

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According to police, Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was returning home on his scooter when the accident occurred.

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Police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the accused on bail from the station by Sunday evening.

The move triggered protests outside Cheranalloor police station, with the deceased's son and daughter, accompanied by activists, demanding the arrest of the accused and his production before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

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Senior officers subsequently intervened, and based on a preliminary investigation, police invoked Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police said that the decision was taken after an investigation revealed that the boy was driving the car at high speed and had driven the vehicle in a similar way before.

The agitation continued, with protesters demanding that the accused be taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.

During the protest, Jayabalakrishnan's daughter fainted and was shifted to a hospital, police said.

As more people gathered in support of the protesters, police decided to take the accused into custody again, officials said.

Late at night, police reached the judge's residence, took his son into custody and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail, officials said.

Though the family dispersed after the proceedings, they demanded that a case be registered against the judge for allegedly allowing his minor son to drive the vehicle.

Police said they had sought legal opinion on whether the judge could be arraigned in the case and that a decision would be taken on Monday.