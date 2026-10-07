Merchant ships under fire in Black Sea, India calls for de-escalation

India on Wednesday condemned a string of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, including an oil tanker carrying 23 Indian seafarers, warning that such strikes threaten international shipping and endanger the lives of seafarers.

The Ministry of External Affairs said at least four commercial vessels had come under attack in recent days, with Indian nationals among the crew of several of the ships.

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“We have seen a string of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger lives of our seafaring community,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

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The latest incidents include the attack on the Liberian-flagged AFRAMAX RIO, an oil tanker whose entire crew of 23 Indian seafarers has been rescued.

Earlier, the Palau-flagged MV ABLE was hit in a drone attack. All 18 crew members, including seven Indians, were rescued. One Indian national suffered injuries and is under medical supervision, Jaiswal said.

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The MEA thanked Bulgarian authorities for their timely assistance, while the Indian Mission in Bulgaria is providing all possible help to the rescued Indian seafarers.

Another vessel, the Togo-flagged Alfa Watan, was attacked on Tuesday, with the fate of its crew still unknown, according to the MEA.

The MV Royad Mammadov, which was attacked while sailing in the Black Sea, had three Indian nationals on board. One of them was injured and has received medical treatment.

The Indian Embassy in Romania is in touch with the Indian crew members to ensure their safety and welfare. Jaiswal also thanked Romanian authorities for their support and swift action.

With the Black Sea emerging as an increasingly dangerous zone for commercial shipping amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict, India called for an immediate end to attacks on merchant vessels and the restoration of safe navigation.

“We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region,” Jaiswal said.

He stressed that commercial shipping and seafarers must not be targeted, and called for “free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways” to be restored at the earliest.