Mercury touches 50°C in Rajasthan

Phalodi, May 25
Heat wave intensified in Rajasthan where the mercury touched 50°C on Saturday, weather office said.
Maximum temperature recorded in Phalodi during the day was 50°C, followed by 48.8°C in Barmer.
