Mere absence of train ticket from deceased passenger can’t defeat compensation claim: SC

Holding that mere absence of a train ticket from a deceased passenger cannot by itself defeat a claim for compensation, the Supreme Court has restored the pay-out awarded to the parents of a man who died after falling from a moving train in Gujarat in 2017.

“The High Court gave undue importance to the absence of the railway ticket without taking into consideration the statement made on oath by the victim’s father and the fact that the victim had been hospitalised for a period of more than one month. On the preponderance of probabilities, it can be concluded that the victim was a bona fide passenger and that absence of recovery of his ticket cannot result in defeating the claim for compensation,” a Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice AS Chandurkar said.

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Setting aside the Gujarat High Court’s order that had rejected the compensation awarded to the parents of deceased Maheshbhai, the Bench restored an award of Rs 8 lakh granted by the Railway Claims Tribunal to Sukhabhai Nanjibhai Makwana and his wife for the death of their son. It said the High Court’s reasoning was flawed and hyper technical in nature/

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The top court ordered the Railways to comply with tribunal’s direction to pay a sum of Rs 8 lakh to the parents of the deceased within 30 days.

Maheshbhai fell off the general compartment following a sudden jerk and jolt while travelling to Surat via Ahmedabad on September 27, 2017. He died on October 31 -- a month of hospitalisation and intensive medical treatment. His parents claimed their son had purchased a ticket, but it was lost along with his other belongings.

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The top court said the High Court gave undue importance to the absence of a ticket without considering the deceased passenger’s father’s sworn statement that his son had bought a ticket and the fact that the victim had been hospitalised for more than a month.