'Mere pyare deshwasiyon' (My beloved fellow citizens) was the most preferred address used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 13th Independence Day speech on Saturday, with nearly 40 mentions, followed by 'sathiyon' (friends) being mentioned 10 times.

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He also used 'mere pyare yuva' (my beloved youth) once while calling upon them to join in freeing the country from drugs and other addictions.

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During his speech, Modi mentioned 'desh sevak' (those who serve the nation) and 'bhai beheno' (brother and sister) once each.

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Over the years, 'deshwashiyon' (fellow citizens) has been Modi's go-to term to address the nation during his Independence Day speech.

For instance, last year, the term was mentioned 50 times; in 2024, about 30; in 2023, nearly 15; and in 2022, over 40. In 2023, Modi's most preferred address was 'parivaarjan' (family member), with about 50 mentions.

'Sathiyon' (friends) has also been a regular fixture in his Independence Day speeches in recent years. In 2025, Modi used it to address the country around 35 times; in 2024, nearly 30; in 2023, about five; and in 2022, approximately eight.