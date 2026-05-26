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Home / India / Congress likely to resolve leadership issue in Karnataka after Rajya Sabha polls

Congress likely to resolve leadership issue in Karnataka after Rajya Sabha polls

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide party candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, who were summoned to Delhi

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:08 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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AICC General Secretary and party MP KC Venugopal speaks to the media after the party high command held a high-level meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Congress is likely to resolve the leadership issue in Karnataka after the Rajya Sabha elections, sources said, even though the party remained silent on the contentious issue after a day-long meeting of the top central and state leaders on Tuesday.

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The party insisted that only the issue of Rajya Sabha and state council elections was discussed at the meeting, which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.

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Sources said the party top brass including Gandhi and Kharge held several hours of discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, apart from meeting them separately, and is likely to take a call on a possible change of guard in the state after the Rajya Sabha polls, which are due next month.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopal termed as "mere speculation" the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka.

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide party candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who had been summoned to Delhi.

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Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah, 77, to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted. The formula includes giving Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat, they said.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar's demand that he be elevated to the chief minister's post in accordance with a "promise" which his supporters claim was made to him during state assembly elections in 2023. They are also citing the age factor.

Amid intense speculation, some media reports claimed that Siddaramaiah may be replaced by Shivakumar in a few days.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital accompanied by the MLAs supporting them.

After the party meeting, Siddaramaiah held deliberations later in the evening with some ministers considered close to him.

"Today, the entire discussion was only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and (Legislative) Council elections of Karnataka.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing, that is only speculation, no reality at all. Today we discussed about the Rajya Sabha seats and the Council seats of Karnataka," said Venugopal, flanked by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

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