DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Messaging platforms’ replies received: IT secretary on username notice to WhatsApp, Telegram

Messaging platforms’ replies received: IT secretary on username notice to WhatsApp, Telegram

On July 1, the government issued a notice to WhatsApp questioning the Meta-owned messaging platform over the proposed username feature

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:27 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

Messaging platforms have submitted their responses to notices served on the ‘username’ feature, and the government will disclose its stance on the issue after examining the replies received, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

Advertisement

Three platforms — WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal — had come under regulatory glare after the government issued notices on the controversial username feature, that essentially allows people on the messaging platforms to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

Advertisement

“On the usernames issue, yes, the responses have been received from some of the platforms. We are examining those responses, and we will make available our stance,” Krishnan told reporters.

Advertisement

Platforms had been given 7-10 days to respond, Krishnan said, adding, “So we also need some time to examine those responses”.

On July 1, the government issued a notice to WhatsApp questioning the Meta-owned messaging platform over the proposed username feature.

Advertisement

The Centre flagged concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks, and directed WhatsApp not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed “to the satisfaction of the government”.

After sending a notice to WhatsApp, the IT ministry then shot off notices to Telegram and Signal too, raising questions on their existing ‘username’ feature and asking how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation risks.

While WhatsApp has 50 crore users in India, Telegram’s reach is a fraction of that.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts