Messaging platforms’ replies received: IT secretary on username notice to WhatsApp, Telegram

Messaging platforms have submitted their responses to notices served on the ‘username’ feature, and the government will disclose its stance on the issue after examining the replies received, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

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Three platforms — WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal — had come under regulatory glare after the government issued notices on the controversial username feature, that essentially allows people on the messaging platforms to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

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“On the usernames issue, yes, the responses have been received from some of the platforms. We are examining those responses, and we will make available our stance,” Krishnan told reporters.

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Platforms had been given 7-10 days to respond, Krishnan said, adding, “So we also need some time to examine those responses”.

On July 1, the government issued a notice to WhatsApp questioning the Meta-owned messaging platform over the proposed username feature.

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The Centre flagged concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks, and directed WhatsApp not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed “to the satisfaction of the government”.

After sending a notice to WhatsApp, the IT ministry then shot off notices to Telegram and Signal too, raising questions on their existing ‘username’ feature and asking how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation risks.

While WhatsApp has 50 crore users in India, Telegram’s reach is a fraction of that.