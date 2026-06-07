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Home / India / Messi event chaos: Former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas summoned in case

Messi event chaos: Former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas summoned in case

The Salt Lake Stadium event on December 13, 2025, had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access, leading to security breaches and crowd disorder

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 11:40 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with former West Bengal Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Aroop Biswas at Salt Lake Stadium during his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
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Former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has been summoned by the police in connection with a case related to chaos at the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake Stadium last year, after he failed to appear before the investigators by Friday.

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The TMC leader, who had earlier cited health issues and stated that he was not in a position to attend the summons, has been asked to appear before the investigators on June 8.

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"We have asked Aroop Biswas to appear before our officers on June 8. A notice has been served to him today," an officer of Bidhannagar Dakshin police station said.

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He was asked to appear before investigators by Friday, after an FIR was lodged against him by the event organiser Shatadru Dutta, accusing the former minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with the high-profile football event in December, 2005.

The event at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025, had descended into chaos after a large number of people entered the venue allegedly without valid access, leading to security breaches and crowd disorder.

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Many spectators who had bought expensive tickets complained that they could neither properly see Messi nor enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and mismanagement.

Messi left the ground quickly amid the commotion, following which sections of angry spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.

The controversy had triggered a political storm at the time, with fingers being pointed at the then sports minister Aroop Biswas over alleged lapses in planning and crowd management.

Dutta was subsequently arrested by police and spent 37 days in custody before securing bail. Following his release, he blamed Biswas for the event's collapse and the losses suffered by the organisers.

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