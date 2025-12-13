Messi in Kolkata: Chaos erupts as fans throw bottles, break barricades after star leaves early

What was meant to be a historic celebration of football in Kolkata during Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour turned chaotic on Saturday, as angry fans broke security protocols after failing to catch even a glimpse of the superstar during his blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Messi arrived around 11:30 am with long-time strike partner Luis Suarez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. He waved to the crowd but remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers, and heavy security, cutting off spectators’ view in the galleries and on giant stadium screens.

Frustration quickly mounted as chants of “We want Messi” echoed through the stands.

Fans, who had paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.

Such was the situation that promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the GOAT Tour, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as chaos unfolded at the stadium, with spectators breaching security and entering the field of play.

“Here, a glass of cold drink costs Rs 150–200, yet we couldn't even catch a glimpse of Messi. People have spent a month's salary to see him. I paid Rs 5,000 for the ticket and came with my son to watch Messi, not politicians. The police and military personnel were taking selfies, and the management is to blame. There wasn't even drinking water available,” an angry fan, Ajay Shah, told PTI.

The situation did not completely spiral out of control as Messi was taken out earlier than scheduled and additional security was deployed, but the unrest cast a shadow over the high-profile event meant to celebrate one of football's biggest global icons.