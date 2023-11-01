Met Dept predicts a warmer November

New Delhi: The Met Department on Tuesday predicted a warmer November this year over most parts of the country. El Nino conditions are likely to continue during the coming season. The IMD has forecast that in November, above-normal maximum as well as minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.
