DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Meta apologises after PM Modi's Facebook video briefly removed, calls it 'technical error'

Meta apologises after PM Modi's Facebook video briefly removed, calls it 'technical error'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:51 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A grab from PM Modi's selfie video
Advertisement

Meta has apologised after a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Facebook account was briefly removed from public view, saying the action was the result of a technical error and not an intentional moderation decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The social media company restored the video on Tuesday and acknowledged that it had been taken down mistakenly.

Advertisement

According to IANS, citing government sources, the Centre has taken the incident seriously and the global heads of Meta and Instagram were summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). However, the ministry has not issued an official statement on the matter.

The controversy began in the early hours of Tuesday when users found that PM Modi's video—his first direct address to Generation Z amid the ongoing CJP-led student protests—was unavailable on Facebook.

Advertisement

During the brief period when the video was inaccessible, some users reportedly saw a message stating that the content was unavailable in India due to a "legal request," leading to widespread speculation on social media.

Meta later restored the video and clarified that its removal was caused by an internal technical glitch rather than any government directive or content moderation decision.

"The video was mistakenly removed due to a technical error. We have restored the content and regret the inconvenience caused," Meta said in its statement.

Screenshots of the restriction notice circulated widely on social media before the video reappeared on the platform.

The video had attracted significant public attention after Prime Minister Modi addressed young Indians on concerns over examination paper leaks and outlined the government's response to the issue.

Earlier, the Prime Minister thanked young people for the overwhelming response to the video. According to official broadcaster Akashvani News, the address crossed 303 million views within 24 hours, making it one of his most widely viewed social media posts.

The episode comes at a time when social media platforms are facing increased scrutiny in India over content moderation practices and compliance with local regulations.

While Meta has attributed the incident to an inadvertent technical error, government sources told IANS that authorities are expected to seek a detailed explanation from the company regarding how the Prime Minister's official content was briefly restricted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts