Meta has apologised after a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Facebook account was briefly removed from public view, saying the action was the result of a technical error and not an intentional moderation decision.

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The social media company restored the video on Tuesday and acknowledged that it had been taken down mistakenly.

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According to IANS, citing government sources, the Centre has taken the incident seriously and the global heads of Meta and Instagram were summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). However, the ministry has not issued an official statement on the matter.

The controversy began in the early hours of Tuesday when users found that PM Modi's video—his first direct address to Generation Z amid the ongoing CJP-led student protests—was unavailable on Facebook.

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During the brief period when the video was inaccessible, some users reportedly saw a message stating that the content was unavailable in India due to a "legal request," leading to widespread speculation on social media.

Meta later restored the video and clarified that its removal was caused by an internal technical glitch rather than any government directive or content moderation decision.

"The video was mistakenly removed due to a technical error. We have restored the content and regret the inconvenience caused," Meta said in its statement.

Screenshots of the restriction notice circulated widely on social media before the video reappeared on the platform.

The video had attracted significant public attention after Prime Minister Modi addressed young Indians on concerns over examination paper leaks and outlined the government's response to the issue.

Earlier, the Prime Minister thanked young people for the overwhelming response to the video. According to official broadcaster Akashvani News, the address crossed 303 million views within 24 hours, making it one of his most widely viewed social media posts.

The episode comes at a time when social media platforms are facing increased scrutiny in India over content moderation practices and compliance with local regulations.

While Meta has attributed the incident to an inadvertent technical error, government sources told IANS that authorities are expected to seek a detailed explanation from the company regarding how the Prime Minister's official content was briefly restricted.