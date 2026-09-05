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Home / India / Meta restores posts removed from Keralam CMO’s Facebook page after intervention

Meta restores posts removed from Keralam CMO’s Facebook page after intervention

The posts related to the announcement of the Onam festival allowance for ASHA workers and greetings on the occasion of Nabi Day

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 09:12 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister V D Satheesan . PTI file
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Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on Saturday said Meta has restored two official posts that were removed from the CMO Keralam Facebook page following his office’s intervention.

The posts related to the announcement of the Onam festival allowance for ASHA workers and greetings on the occasion of Nabi Day.

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“Following strong intervention from the Keralam CMO, @Meta has restored the official posts arbitrarily removed from @CMOKeralam’s Facebook page,” the Chief Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

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“While the content is back online, the arbitrary takedown of verified government communications ranging from festival greetings to welfare notices remains a serious concern,” Satheesan said.

The post said its Secretary Rattan U Kelkar, IAS, had taken up the matter with Meta and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

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The office has sought a formal explanation under the IT Act, clarity on whether the posts were removed through automated or manual action, and safeguards to protect official government communication handles, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the CMO had written to Meta and the Union IT Ministry over the removal of the two posts and sought their restoration and an explanation for the action.

In a letter sent by Kelkar, the Union IT Ministry was also requested to intervene and ensure that such removals do not occur, according to the CMO.

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