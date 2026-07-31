DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Meta summons: Govt to question global team on issues around algorithmic bias, role in public order

Meta summons: Govt to question global team on issues around algorithmic bias, role in public order

The US-headquartered social media giant had attributed the incident to a technical glitch and had also apologised

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Modi's July 23 Instagram post, later shared on Facebook, marked his first direct selfie video was aimed at engaging with the youth. PTI
Advertisement

Meta's global team, which has been summoned by the government after the social media company restricted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, will be questioned on issues around algorithmic bias and their role in public order, sources said on Friday.

Advertisement

Sources further said that Meta's global team is expected sometime in the middle of next week.

Advertisement

Sources said Meta's global team will be "categorically" asked to clarify issues around algorithmic bias, how their algorithm operates, and the company's role in public order.

Advertisement

The team will also appear before a parliamentary panel.

The move assumes significance as the government earlier this week summoned a top Meta executive after Modi's recent post addressing India's youth and promising stringent measures against paper leaks was briefly restricted on Facebook.

Advertisement

While the US-headquartered social media giant attributed the incident to a technical glitch and apologised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) found the explanation "inadequate".

In the aftermath of the issue, Meta informed the IT Ministry that posts by the prime minister and select prominent accounts will be subject to additional oversight on the platform, with multiple levels of checks involving senior company officials.

Meta wrote to the government outlining the specifics of enhanced and rigorous safeguards it implemented for content posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent accounts.

It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabad Cyber Crime police has also registered cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and certain accounts on Facebook and Instagram over allegedly morphed and AI posts targeting PM Modi.

Sources said that when rules and laws are violated, liabilities will arise, sources said.

Government sources said that the impact of social media on society is well documented. They also cited studies indicating that excessive use of social media and digital media can adversely affect the cognitive health and mental well-being of children and adults.

"Keeping all these aspects in mind, steps that are needed will be taken," a source said, asserting that the government is serious about these issues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts