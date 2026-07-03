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Home / India / Meta team meets IT Ministry officials on username feature notice

Meta team meets IT Ministry officials on username feature notice

Given that the timeline for furnishing a detailed explanation on the 'usernames' feature is 3 days, Meta will submit its final reply as per the schedule, sources say

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:46 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A team from Meta met officials in the IT Ministry following a notice summoning them over the contentious issue of the 'username' feature on WhatsApp in India, sources said on Friday.

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Given that the timeline for furnishing a detailed explanation on the 'usernames' feature is three days, Meta will submit its final reply as per the schedule, they added.

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"Meta team met Meity officials on Friday following the notice summoning them on the issue of rollout of the 'usernames' feature on WhatsApp in India. Ministry officials sensitised them about the government's concern relating to the feature," according to sources.

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On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta questioning the planned username feature on WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

It directed the platform to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".

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The Centre had also asked Meta to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes.

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