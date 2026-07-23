MHA brass pulls up officers over protest handling

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Alleged lack of coordination among forces during the crackdown on students protesting against the NEET paper leak on July 20, was also discussed among the top police brass. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel reportedly resorted to a lathi-charge on protesters without apparently taking directions from Delhi Police officials. Sources pointed out that the agreed plan of action was not adhered to.

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During a meeting convened by the top police brass, officials in charge of monitoring the agitation were pulled up for their conduct. Cognisance was also taken of incidents in which several police personnel in plain clothes were seen attacking citizens and protesters.

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The sources said the personnel were directed to perform their duties in uniform.

While vigilance on social media is to continue, it was also decided during deliberations that a total of 20 rebuttals had been issued in the past two days related to fake news circulating in the wake of the agitation, the sources said.

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Significantly, the sources denied the use of pellet guns during the crackdown, despite reports that several protesters had suffered pellet injuries on July 20.

With clashes breaking out again in Central Delhi on Wednesday evening, Parliament Street was completely barricaded, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit and Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar are learnt to have reviewed the situation in the Capital.

At the same time, it is learnt that Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a review meeting on the prevailing situation as violent clashes between police and protesters erupted again during the evening near Jantar Mantar and Rajiv Chowk.