DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / MHA brass pulls up officers over protest handling

MHA brass pulls up officers over protest handling

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel try to evict Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest march at Sansad Marg in New Delhi, on Monday, July 20, 2026. PTI
Advertisement
Senior security personnel deployed in the New Delhi and Central Delhi districts are likely to face action after incidents of assault and manhandling of student protesters by some personnel came to light, with the Home Ministry taking note of the developments, highly placed sources said.
Advertisement

Alleged lack of coordination among forces during the crackdown on students protesting against the NEET paper leak on July 20, was also discussed among the top police brass. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel reportedly resorted to a lathi-charge on protesters without apparently taking directions from Delhi Police officials. Sources pointed out that the agreed plan of action was not adhered to.

Advertisement

During a meeting convened by the top police brass, officials in charge of monitoring the agitation were pulled up for their conduct. Cognisance was also taken of incidents in which several police personnel in plain clothes were seen attacking citizens and protesters.

Advertisement

The sources said the personnel were directed to perform their duties in uniform.

While vigilance on social media is to continue, it was also decided during deliberations that a total of 20 rebuttals had been issued in the past two days related to fake news circulating in the wake of the agitation, the sources said.

Advertisement

Significantly, the sources denied the use of pellet guns during the crackdown, despite reports that several protesters had suffered pellet injuries on July 20.

With clashes breaking out again in Central Delhi on Wednesday evening, Parliament Street was completely barricaded, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Mahesh Dixit and Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar are learnt to have reviewed the situation in the Capital.

At the same time, it is learnt that Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to hold a review meeting on the prevailing situation as violent clashes between police and protesters erupted again during the evening near Jantar Mantar and Rajiv Chowk.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts