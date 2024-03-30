MHA sanctions CBI probe against Jain over ‘extortion’

New Delhi, March 29
The Home Ministry has sanctioned a CBI inquiry against jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly extorting Rs 10 crore from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was then lodged in the Tihar Jail.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had in February sent the proposal of the CBI to the Home Ministry for granting approval to investigate Jain under Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act, official sources said.
The CBI, while seeking mandatory sanction from Saxena to proceed against Jain, had alleged that “a high-level corruption and extortion racket” was being run in the jails of Delhi in connivance with prison officials and private persons.
“They worked as a syndicate for the same,” the CBI had alleged in its letter to Saxena.
The agency further claimed that it had “source information” that Jain allegedly “extorted and received Rs 10 crore from jail inmate Chandrashekar in various tranches between 2018 and 2021 either himself or through his accomplices as protection money” to enable the alleged conman live a peaceful and comfortable life in jail.
