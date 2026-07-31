DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘MIA’, 'FOMO', 'clock it': How Gen Z slang found its way into Parliament during anti-paper leak Bill debate

‘MIA’, 'FOMO', 'clock it': How Gen Z slang found its way into Parliament during anti-paper leak Bill debate

From Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, everyone deployed a Gen Z slang term or two to strike a rapport with the youth

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:16 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PTI file
Advertisement

The July 20 Jantar Mantar protest by students did not just jolt politicians into action on exam reforms; it also brought a touch of Gen Z slang to the otherwise serious and mundane parliamentary discourse.

Advertisement

From Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, everyone deployed a Gen Z slang term or two to strike a rapport with the youth who mobilised the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Advertisement

While piloting the Bill, Jitendra Singh attacked the Congress, saying, "For a long time, the Congress was MIA from the CJP protests," describing MIA as "missing in action," a term commonly used by Gen Z.

Advertisement

Singh went on to add, "But then the Congress leaders had FOMO (fear of missing out) and landed outside 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence, which their leader has long wished to inhabit."

In her remarks, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, who was the first speaker from the BJP, used the Gen Z phrase "clock it" to say that young people recognised the importance of the new anti-paper leak law.

Advertisement

Another leader who resorted to Gen Z slang during the discussion was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde.

He said, "The Congress had FOMO and therefore protested outside the Prime Minister's residence in the hope that students would join them. But they were clearly in delulu (delusion)."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts