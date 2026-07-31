‘MIA’, 'FOMO', 'clock it': How Gen Z slang found its way into Parliament during anti-paper leak Bill debate

The July 20 Jantar Mantar protest by students did not just jolt politicians into action on exam reforms; it also brought a touch of Gen Z slang to the otherwise serious and mundane parliamentary discourse.

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From Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, everyone deployed a Gen Z slang term or two to strike a rapport with the youth who mobilised the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

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While piloting the Bill, Jitendra Singh attacked the Congress, saying, "For a long time, the Congress was MIA from the CJP protests," describing MIA as "missing in action," a term commonly used by Gen Z.

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Singh went on to add, "But then the Congress leaders had FOMO (fear of missing out) and landed outside 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence, which their leader has long wished to inhabit."

In her remarks, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, who was the first speaker from the BJP, used the Gen Z phrase "clock it" to say that young people recognised the importance of the new anti-paper leak law.

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Another leader who resorted to Gen Z slang during the discussion was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde.

He said, "The Congress had FOMO and therefore protested outside the Prime Minister's residence in the hope that students would join them. But they were clearly in delulu (delusion)."