Mid-air drama: Air India passenger abuses co-traveller minutes before landing

A male passenger onboard an Air India flight from Amritsar to the national capital on Saturday behaved in an unruly manner, engaged in verbal altercation with a co-passenger and was handed over to the airport security after landing at the Delhi airport.

The incident happened in flight AI454.

"During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger.

“The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Air India, the cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business class seat for the duration of the landing.

The second passenger made a complaint, following which the pilot-in-command notified the airline's security team on the ground about the situation.

The security team was present when the flight landed at the Delhi airport.

“The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation,” Air India said and added that it will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities.