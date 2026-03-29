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Home / India / Mid-air scare on IndiGo flight as passenger tries to open emergency exit door

Mid-air scare on IndiGo flight as passenger tries to open emergency exit door

Sources say the incident on flight 6E-185 occurs mid-air when the flight was en route to Varanasi

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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A Bengaluru-Varanasi IndiGo flight saw tense moments after a passenger tried to open the emergency exit door mid-air, said sources in the airline, adding that the go-around in the air before landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri airport was not related to it.

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The incident occurred on Saturday night. Sources said the incident on flight 6E-185 occurred mid-air when the flight was en route to Varanasi. The aircraft had departed Bengaluru at around 8.15 pm with Mohammad Adnan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, among those on board.

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During the flight, Adnan allegedly tried to tamper with the emergency exit. The cabin crew intervened immediately. He later told the crew that the act was unintentional. Following protocol, the airline shifted his seat and issued a warning.

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Passengers on board were left shaken by the repeated attempts, officials said, adding that the crew’s response helped avert a serious situation. The aircraft eventually landed safely at 10.35 pm.

After landing, the passenger was handed over to airline security and CISF personnel. Police were informed and a case has been registered, said the sources at the airport.

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