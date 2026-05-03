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Home / India / Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Hyderabad's Meerpet; case registered

Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Hyderabad's Meerpet; case registered

The man told mediapersons that he was travelling from Meerpet to LB Nagar on a two-wheeler when the car allegedly hit them from behind

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:20 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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A middle-aged man was dragged on a car bonnet for about 2 km in Meerpet after a dispute over taking a turn, police said on Sunday. A video of the incident, which occurred on the night of May 1, showed the man holding onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle.

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According to police, the man and his son were travelling on a two-wheeler driven by the son, while a car was also moving in the same direction.

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The bike rider had signalled for a U-turn, which was about 500 metres away, when the car driver questioned why he was indicating so early.

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A heated argument broke out between them, after which the car driver allegedly caught hold of the bike rider's hair and drove on for some distance. Noticing this, the bike rider's father held onto the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop it. However, the car driver continued driving with the man on the bonnet for about 2 km before stopping and fleeing from the scene, police said.

The man told mediapersons that he was travelling from Meerpet to LB Nagar on a two-wheeler when the car allegedly hit them from behind. He said the car driver then caught hold of his son's hair and drove for some distance, after which his son fell on the road and sustained injuries, while he held onto the bonnet of the car.

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"The car driver did not stop the vehicle and continued to drive till Balapur, where he stopped. When I got down from the bonnet, the driver fled," the man said.

The man filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the car driver at the Meerpet police station.

Further investigation is underway.

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