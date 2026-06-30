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Home / India / Migrant households, youth, elderly and women least represented in gram sabhas: Report

Migrant households, youth, elderly and women least represented in gram sabhas: Report

The national study report on “Low Participation in Gram Sabha across States and Union Territories” says transparency concerns, trust deficit, political interference and weaker grievance resolution discourage people from widely participating in such deliberations

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Migrant households, youth, elderly citizens and women are the least represented groups in gram sabha meetings, says a new report on poor public participation in such sabhas.

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The national study report on “Low Participation in Gram Sabha across States and Union Territories” also said transparency concerns, trust deficit, political interference and weaker grievance resolution discourage people from widely participating in such deliberations.

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Busy work schedules (41.74%) and agricultural activities (30.26%) also emerged as the major occupational constraints behind low participation.

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The report has been prepared by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) to assess the factors influencing public participation in gram sabha meetings and identify measures to strengthen citizen engagement in grassroots governance.

The two-volume report also highlights the best practices for enhancing gram sabha participation from 10 states.

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The study covered nearly 7,800 respondents across about 400 gram panchayats in 26 states and Union territories, including 213 districts and PESA and women-friendly gram panchayats, providing valuable evidence to strengthen citizen participation and grassroots democracy.

The report suggested that citizens increasingly evaluate gram sabhas not merely by meetings being conducted but by the relevance of discussions, institutional responsiveness, transparency, and visible implementation of resolutions.

Among the major recommendations for improving gram sabha participation is leveraging digital technologies like SMS alerts, WhatsApp groups, IVRS systems, panchayat digital notice boards, and eGramSwaraj-linked communication systems.

"Strengthening grassroots democracy participation requires moving beyond attendance-focused approaches towards improving awareness, procedural literacy, inclusion, transparency, responsiveness and visible governance outcomes," it said.

The findings underscore that sustained citizen engagement depends not only on mobilizing people to attend meetings, but also on ensuring that gram sabha remains relevant, trusted, responsive and capable of addressing community priorities.

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