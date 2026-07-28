Mild tremor hits Palghar district; second seismic event in 3 days

A tremor of 3.5 magnitude struck Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon, marking the second seismic activity in the region within three days, officials said.

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No casualties or property damage have been reported in the latest incident, Vivekanand Kadam, Chief of the District Disaster Management Cell.

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According to Kadam, the tremor was recorded at 1:09 pm, with its epicentre located in Patilpada village.

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"As of now, there are no reports of any damage or casualties from the affected area," Kadam said, adding that disaster management personnel and revenue officials are keeping a strict vigil over the situation.

Tuesday's tremor marks the second seismic activity in Palghar within three days. On July 25, a 3.1 magnitude tremor hit the Ganjad area in Dahanu taluka amid heavy rains.

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The Palghar belt, particularly Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, has a history of experiencing low-intensity tremors. Although seismic activity had seen a lull, the fresh tremors over the past few days have put the local administration on high alert.