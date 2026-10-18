Militants gun down one, injure 4 others in Manipur

A 36-year-old man was shot dead and four others were injured after suspected militants launched a gun attack at a village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Saturday, the police said.

They fired several rounds of bullets at the Kuki village of Chassad at around 2.30 pm, following which an exchange of fire was reported between a local armed group and the suspected militants, a senior officer said. "The gunfight was still underway in the evening," he said.

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"Village head Thangjahou Haokip (48), and four others — Khailun Haokip, Seikhohou, Hegin Haokip and Seipao Haokip — were injured after the suspected militants attacked the village. All injured were taken to a hospital where Seikhohou succumbed to his injuries," the officer said.