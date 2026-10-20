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Home / India / Militants kill three in Manipur; locals keep bodies at CM gate

Militants kill three in Manipur; locals keep bodies at CM gate

Meiteis claim role of Kuki outfits, rival group denies involvement

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Police personnel transport the bodies of two victims, who were allegedly killed in an ambush by armed miscreants while collecting firewood at Sunurok Uyok in Imphal East district, away from outside the Chief Minister's bungalow towards a hospital mortuary, in Imphal, Monday. PTI
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In another incident of violence in strife-torn Manipur, three persons reportedly belonging to the Meitei community were killed by suspected militants while collecting firewood in a Naga-dominated area in the Tangkhul region of Kangpokpi district early on Monday.

The incident took a dramatic turn when angry relatives and residents placed the bodies of two victims outside the bungalow of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. A police team later took custody of the bodies and shifted them to the mortuary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

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Security was tightened in and around the Chief Minister’s residence following the incident. Movement on roads leading to the bungalow was restricted, with people barred from passing through the area. Later, the CM visited the hospital to meet three injured persons.

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Soon after the attack, allegations and counter-allegations surfaced, with Meitei groups claiming the assailants were linked to a Kuki militant outfit, a charge denied by Kuki community leaders.

According to one of the victims injured in the attack, whose unverified video has been accessed by The Tribune, a group of villagers was loading firewood when they noticed the attackers. Before they could take cover, the assailants allegedly opened fire, killing two villagers on the spot. Sources said the possibility of involvement of NSCN (I-M) militants could not be ruled out.

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