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Home / India / Military conflict cannot resolve problems: PM Modi on West Asia, Ukraine

Military conflict cannot resolve problems: PM Modi on West Asia, Ukraine

PM Modi said the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India will bring new energy to trade and investment

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (PTI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for the peaceful resolution of the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.

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He made the remarks after talks with Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker here.

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"Today, the entire world is passing through a very serious and tense situation," PM Modi said, adding, the impact of the tense situation in the world is being felt by all of us.

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The prime minister said India and Austria are in agreement that military conflict cannot resolve problems.

"We support stable, sustainable, and lasting peace in Ukraine and West Asia," he said.

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PM Modi also said the Austrian Chancellor's visit to India will bring new energy to trade and investment.

Following the historic India-EU FTA, a new golden chapter has begun in relations between India and EU, he noted.

The Austrian Chancellor landed in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to shore up bilateral cooperation in a range of areas. It is his first official trip to India.

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