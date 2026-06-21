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Home / India / Minister Jaishankar, Diplomatic Corps join International Day of Yoga celebrations in Delhi

Minister Jaishankar, Diplomatic Corps join International Day of Yoga celebrations in Delhi

Australian High Commission, French Embassy post videos marking occasion; PM Modi takes part in mega session on streets of Kolkata

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New Delhi, Updated At : 03:19 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a yoga session in New Delhi.
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Several members of the diplomatic corps in Delhi on Sunday took part in a yoga session along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to mark the International Day of Yoga. Besides, the Australian High Commission and French Embassy in New Delhi released special videos to mark the occasion.

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This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', which emphasises the importance of yoga for all ages. "Joined the Diplomatic Corps at New Delhi to celebrate the #InternationalDayofYoga. As our PM highlighted, we must strive to make yoga a part of our lives, part of our families and a part of our coming generations. #YogaForHealthyAgeing," Jaishankar posted on X.

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PM Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating IDY and took part in a mega yoga session held in the streets of Kolkata. The video by the Australian High Commission was shared on X on Sunday by the country's envoy, Philip Green. "From New Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Kolkata & Bengaluru - Team Australia in India is moving together! Watch our teams across India unite for a powerful #InternationalYogaDay celebration. Yoga truly connects us all across borders and cultures," he posted.

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The French Embassy also released an engaging video, which showed its members taking part in a yoga session held in a hall of the embassy premises, with a cut-out model of the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. "Deadlines, meetings, endless emails and then, a moment to breathe. This #InternationalDayOfYoga, embassy colleagues went from stress to stretch, trading tension for balance in the grand hall, with our yoga mats and tees forming the colours of the French flag," it said in its post on X.

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