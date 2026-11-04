Minister Khudian emerges as AAP’s go-to troubleshooter

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian is quietly emerging as the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) troubleshooter in the state, stepping in to tackle sensitive issues that have proved difficult for the government to resolve.

On Monday, Khudian, accompanied by Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali, became the first representatives of the ruling party in Punjab to meet the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, 22 days after his death. The meeting marked a first step towards breaking the deadlock over the ongoing protest in Mansa.

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The outreach followed efforts by a group of Mansa residents sympathetic towards Jhota’s family, who approached Khudian with a request that he meet the activist’s father, Bhim Singh, and explore a way forward. The initiative was reportedly taken in consultation with the bereaved family. With the protest increasingly becoming a challenge for the ruling party, the AAP leadership agreed to the intervention. Khudian and Banawali subsequently visited the family to offer their condolences and explore the possibility of resolving the impasse. The meeting is proving to be significant for the government, which has been seeking a way to address the issue without allowing the protest to continue.

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This is not the first time Khudian has been called upon to handle a politically sensitive issue. Earlier this year, when farm unions staged a protest on the outskirts of Chandigarh, he held discussions with farm leaders, considered their demands and conveyed the outcome to the party leadership. His engagement with the protesting farmers put him at the centre of efforts to address their concerns and ended the protest.

Although junior in the Cabinet to colleagues such as Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and party state chief Aman Arora — also largely accepted as the AAP government’s trouble shooters —Khudian has increasingly demonstrated his ability to engage with groups whose grievances pose a challenge for the government.

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A man of the soil, Khudian’s rustic demeanour fits the AAP’s emphasis on its aam aadmi identity. But beneath that unassuming exterior is a politician with an independent mind and a political inheritance shaped by his late father, former Faridkot MP Jagdev Singh Khudian.

His differences with the party leadership have occasionally surfaced in public. In May, Khudian was involved in a reported confrontation with AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the party’s Punjab affairs, during a meeting in Ludhiana. Subsequently, his nephew Randhir Singh Dhira, who had earlier been politically active in the area, returned to a public role with his appointment as chairman of the Punjab State Container Warehousing Corporation in June, which was then seen as a snub to the minister.