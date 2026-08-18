Ministry of Defence issues another list banning import of 405 items

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday issued a fresh 'indigenisation' list which bans the import of spare parts, components and raw material equipment needed for maintenance and production of fighter jets, tanks, helicopters and satellite systems.

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This would mean, the items on the list — some 405 of them — would have to be sourced locally and cannot be imported.

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Called the 'Positive Indigenisation List (PIL)', it was issued by Department of Defence Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. This is the sixth such list over the past few years.

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It notified a list of 405 strategically important items sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials. The items banned from import cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems.

On the list are items — spares, equipment, components and raw material – needed for Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Sukhoi-30MKI jet, Light Combat Aircraft the Tejas and also the AL-31FP engine used in the Sukhoi-30.

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The list also includes some items needed for T-72 and T-90 tanks; warships; missile systems; defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems.

A detailed list of items is also available on the Government’s SRIJAN Portal (srijandefence.gov.in). Each item has an indicative timeline for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry. The defence public sector undertakings will undertake indigenisation through various routes, including their ‘Make’ procedure and in-house development, with participation from the industry, particularly MSMEs.

This has an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore for the local industry, the Ministry of Defence said.

Putting out such lists is a step by the government to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports.

The MoD had launched the SRIJAN Defence Portal in August 2020 as a dedicated platform through which the DPSUs and armed forces headquarters (SHQs) lists defence items to the industry, including MSMEs and start-ups, for indigenous development and production. Since its launch, the portal has facilitated the making of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation.

More than 15,700 defence items have been successfully indigenised, resulting in an estimated import substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore over the last five years. In addition, DPSUs have placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore on domestic vendors up to March 2026, the ministry said.